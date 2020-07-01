All apartments in Marysville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3826 83rd Ave NE

3826 83rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3826 83rd Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4bd 2.5bth home W/ 2 car garage in Lake Stevens school district! - This spacious 2,375 sq. ft 4 bed 2.5 bath home is move-in ready. On the main level you will find the living room, family room, dining room, open gourmet kitchen, laundry room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms which includes and private master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath. This home is located in a convenient location close to Marysville and Lake Stevens and is within the Lake Stevens school district! landscaping of lawn included in rent.

Detached shop is not included in this rental, tenant is responsible for care of flower beds,

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 83rd Ave NE have any available units?
3826 83rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 3826 83rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3826 83rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 83rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 3826 83rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 3826 83rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3826 83rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3826 83rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 83rd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 83rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3826 83rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3826 83rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3826 83rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 83rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 83rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 83rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 83rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

