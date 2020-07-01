3826 83rd Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4bd 2.5bth home W/ 2 car garage in Lake Stevens school district! - This spacious 2,375 sq. ft 4 bed 2.5 bath home is move-in ready. On the main level you will find the living room, family room, dining room, open gourmet kitchen, laundry room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms which includes and private master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath. This home is located in a convenient location close to Marysville and Lake Stevens and is within the Lake Stevens school district! landscaping of lawn included in rent.



Detached shop is not included in this rental, tenant is responsible for care of flower beds,



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5177288)