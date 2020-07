Amenities

Large Two Story Home - located up Sunnyside, 1758 sqft, gas fireplace and heat, living and family rooms, all bedrooms upstairs, all appliances, fenced back yard, w/d available, home is equipped with a security system, large master with 5 piece bathroom with walk in closet, no pets



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing.



DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT.



No Pets Allowed



