3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house. Tenant pays water sewer garbage additional 110 a month approx. Ally parking in addition to driveway parking. Yard maintenance is required. This house has character! Most tenants love the down stairs for the kids or an excellent man cave! Fronts on a busy street most access the house through the alley. Pet accepted on a conditional basis and there may be pet rent. Processing Fee of $150