14929 45th Drive NE

Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath rambler with new carpet and paint throughout! - This super clean and move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler offers a spacious floor plan and many updates throughout. Inside you will find a large living room with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with large nook area, master suite with private master bathroom, the 2 spare bedrooms and full size hall bathroom. There is a 2 car garage with garage door opener and fully fenced backyard with patio and amazing views of the Cascade Mountains! This home has new flooring and paint throughout, upgraded appliances and is spotless inside and out. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



