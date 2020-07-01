All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 14929 45th Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
14929 45th Drive NE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

14929 45th Drive NE

14929 45th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14929 45th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 3 bed 2 bath rambler with new carpet and paint throughout! - This super clean and move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler offers a spacious floor plan and many updates throughout. Inside you will find a large living room with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with large nook area, master suite with private master bathroom, the 2 spare bedrooms and full size hall bathroom. There is a 2 car garage with garage door opener and fully fenced backyard with patio and amazing views of the Cascade Mountains! This home has new flooring and paint throughout, upgraded appliances and is spotless inside and out. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14929 45th Drive NE have any available units?
14929 45th Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14929 45th Drive NE have?
Some of 14929 45th Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14929 45th Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
14929 45th Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14929 45th Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 14929 45th Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 14929 45th Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 14929 45th Drive NE offers parking.
Does 14929 45th Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14929 45th Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14929 45th Drive NE have a pool?
No, 14929 45th Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 14929 45th Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 14929 45th Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14929 45th Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14929 45th Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College