Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

1256 Ash Ave #112

1256 Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Ash Avenue, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Clean & Move in Ready 3bd/2.5bth Home W/ Garage! - This 1,604 sqft home in Marysville is move-in ready today! Home features spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 spacious bedrooms included master bedroom with on suite master bathroom. This home also includes laundry room with full size washer and dryer and 1 car garage. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.
Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4782115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Ash Ave #112 have any available units?
1256 Ash Ave #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Ash Ave #112 have?
Some of 1256 Ash Ave #112's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Ash Ave #112 currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Ash Ave #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Ash Ave #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 Ash Ave #112 is pet friendly.
Does 1256 Ash Ave #112 offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Ash Ave #112 offers parking.
Does 1256 Ash Ave #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 Ash Ave #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Ash Ave #112 have a pool?
No, 1256 Ash Ave #112 does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Ash Ave #112 have accessible units?
No, 1256 Ash Ave #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Ash Ave #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Ash Ave #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
