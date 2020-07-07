1256 Ash Ave #112

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean & Move in Ready 3bd/2.5bth Home W/ Garage! - This 1,604 sqft home in Marysville is move-in ready today! Home features spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 spacious bedrooms included master bedroom with on suite master bathroom. This home also includes laundry room with full size washer and dryer and 1 car garage. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE4782115)