911 176TH PL SW

Located in the most convenience in Lynnwood, nearby to I5, 405, Alderwood Mall, Costco, Walmart, Ash way and Lynnwood park-n-rides. 2 story great plan (used every corner) 1700 square feet beautifully large with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in upper level. The master suite features a 5 piece bath and walk-in close. A den, living and family room with one full bath in lower level.

Gas oven, fireplace and fully-fenced.

Two attached garage. Great location with a nice and quite neighborhood, walking distance to Martha Lake Middle School. This house is first time for rent.

