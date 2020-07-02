All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated February 5 2020

911 176TH PL SW

911 176th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

911 176th Place Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/15/20 House for Rent - Property Id: 212166

Located in the most convenience in Lynnwood, nearby to I5, 405, Alderwood Mall, Costco, Walmart, Ash way and Lynnwood park-n-rides. 2 story great plan (used every corner) 1700 square feet beautifully large with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in upper level. The master suite features a 5 piece bath and walk-in close. A den, living and family room with one full bath in lower level.
Gas oven, fireplace and fully-fenced.
Two attached garage. Great location with a nice and quite neighborhood, walking distance to Martha Lake Middle School. This house is first time for rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212166
Property Id 212166

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5499822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

