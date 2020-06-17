All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

828 183rd Pl SE

828 183rd Place Southeast · (206) 331-6647
Location

828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 828 183rd Pl SE · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails. The chef's kitchen has quartz counters Gas Stove, and is open to the family room and dining area, perfect for entertaining. Secluded patio off dining room backs to private green belt. Upstairs is an oversize grand Master suite with a Gas Fireplace and a 5 Piece Luxury Bathroom and large walk in closet. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 183rd Pl SE have any available units?
828 183rd Pl SE has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 828 183rd Pl SE have?
Some of 828 183rd Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 183rd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
828 183rd Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 183rd Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 828 183rd Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 828 183rd Pl SE offer parking?
No, 828 183rd Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 828 183rd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 183rd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 183rd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 828 183rd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 828 183rd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 828 183rd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 828 183rd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 183rd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 183rd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 183rd Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
