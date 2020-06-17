Amenities
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails. The chef's kitchen has quartz counters Gas Stove, and is open to the family room and dining area, perfect for entertaining. Secluded patio off dining room backs to private green belt. Upstairs is an oversize grand Master suite with a Gas Fireplace and a 5 Piece Luxury Bathroom and large walk in closet. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647, before applying.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5434636)