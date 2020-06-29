803 153rd Pl. SW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In Lynnwoods Martha Lake Neighborhood. - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Lynnwoods Martha Lake neighborhood. Large kitchen features center island, gas appliances, quartz tops, walk-in pantry, & staging area. The main level living area includes gas fireplace with beautiful flooring throughout. Main level also includes a sizable bonus room. Upper level boasts 3 bedrooms & large master w/ ensuite bathroom, laundry room, full bathroom & cozy space for entertainment. Other features include A/C, 2 car garage, & fully fenced back yard. Minutes to I-5, I-405, Bothell-Everett Hwy, dining, & shopping at Mill Creek Town Center & North Point Plaza. Located in the Edmonds School District. No pets allowed.



AVAILABLE: Now



Monthly Rent: $3195.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $3195.00

Application Fee: $43.00



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5580505)