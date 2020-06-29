All apartments in Martha Lake
803 153rd Pl. SW.
803 153rd Pl. SW.

803 153rd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

803 153rd Place Southwest, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

Stunning 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In Lynnwoods Martha Lake Neighborhood. - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Lynnwoods Martha Lake neighborhood. Large kitchen features center island, gas appliances, quartz tops, walk-in pantry, & staging area. The main level living area includes gas fireplace with beautiful flooring throughout. Main level also includes a sizable bonus room. Upper level boasts 3 bedrooms & large master w/ ensuite bathroom, laundry room, full bathroom & cozy space for entertainment. Other features include A/C, 2 car garage, & fully fenced back yard. Minutes to I-5, I-405, Bothell-Everett Hwy, dining, & shopping at Mill Creek Town Center & North Point Plaza. Located in the Edmonds School District. No pets allowed.

AVAILABLE: Now

Monthly Rent: $3195.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $3195.00
Application Fee: $43.00

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 153rd Pl. SW. have any available units?
803 153rd Pl. SW. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 803 153rd Pl. SW. have?
Some of 803 153rd Pl. SW.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 153rd Pl. SW. currently offering any rent specials?
803 153rd Pl. SW. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 153rd Pl. SW. pet-friendly?
No, 803 153rd Pl. SW. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 803 153rd Pl. SW. offer parking?
Yes, 803 153rd Pl. SW. offers parking.
Does 803 153rd Pl. SW. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 153rd Pl. SW. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 153rd Pl. SW. have a pool?
No, 803 153rd Pl. SW. does not have a pool.
Does 803 153rd Pl. SW. have accessible units?
No, 803 153rd Pl. SW. does not have accessible units.
Does 803 153rd Pl. SW. have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 153rd Pl. SW. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 153rd Pl. SW. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 153rd Pl. SW. has units with air conditioning.
