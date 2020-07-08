18419 14th Dr Se

Amenities
Contact: 503-481-2988
Property Address: 1841* 14th Dr SE, Botthell, WA 98102
Available: May 15th, 2020
Fabulous 2 Level Home in Highly Sought-After Bothell/Mill Creek Area in Washington State.
Home located in the beautiful and convenient Bothell Devon Hill community, near Mill Creek Town Center.
-- The house was build in 2016.
-- Approximately 2700 sq. ft., with 4 Bedrooms+Home Office and 3 Full Bathrooms.
-- Super-Sized Two Car Garage
-- Great Room and Den/Office on Main floor with LVT Floors
-- Maple Cabinets and Granite Counter-Tops in Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.
-- Four Large Bedrooms and Loft Area Upstairs.
-- Master Bedroom on Second Floor with Soak Tub.
-- Upstair Laundry Room with W/D included.
-- High-Efficiency Gas Furnace and Tankless Water Heater.
-- Gas Fireplace.
-- Fully Landscaped Front and Back Yards and Fenced for Privacy.
-- Large Deck in Back Facing Green Belt for entertaining and BBQ's.
-- Quick access Bothell-Everett Highway, easy access to I-5, I-405, SR 522.
-- Minutes away from Canyon Park and Mill Creek Shopping Centers as well as other amenities.
-- Walking Distance to North Creek Park
-- Great Schools with Walking distance to Elementary and Middle School
Terms: One year lease
Non-Smoking
Rent: $3300.00 per month
Security Deposit: $3300.00
Last Month Rent Required if Credit Score Below 650.
Pet Deposit: $500 for each allowed small pet
Cleaning Fee: $400.00 non-refundable
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18-yrs or older
School Info:
High School: Henry M Jackson High School
Middle School: Heatherwood Middle School
Elementary: Woodside Elementary School