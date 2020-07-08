18419 14th Dr Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Contact: 503-481-2988

Property Address: 1841* 14th Dr SE, Botthell, WA 98102

Available: May 15th, 2020

Fabulous 2 Level Home in Highly Sought-After Bothell/Mill Creek Area in Washington State.

Home located in the beautiful and convenient Bothell Devon Hill community, near Mill Creek Town Center.

-- The house was build in 2016.

-- Approximately 2700 sq. ft., with 4 Bedrooms+Home Office and 3 Full Bathrooms.

-- Super-Sized Two Car Garage

-- Great Room and Den/Office on Main floor with LVT Floors

-- Maple Cabinets and Granite Counter-Tops in Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

-- Four Large Bedrooms and Loft Area Upstairs.

-- Master Bedroom on Second Floor with Soak Tub.

-- Upstair Laundry Room with W/D included.

-- High-Efficiency Gas Furnace and Tankless Water Heater.

-- Gas Fireplace.

-- Fully Landscaped Front and Back Yards and Fenced for Privacy.

-- Large Deck in Back Facing Green Belt for entertaining and BBQ's.

-- Quick access Bothell-Everett Highway, easy access to I-5, I-405, SR 522.

-- Minutes away from Canyon Park and Mill Creek Shopping Centers as well as other amenities.

-- Walking Distance to North Creek Park

-- Great Schools with Walking distance to Elementary and Middle School



Terms: One year lease

Non-Smoking

Rent: $3300.00 per month

Security Deposit: $3300.00

Last Month Rent Required if Credit Score Below 650.

Pet Deposit: $500 for each allowed small pet

Cleaning Fee: $400.00 non-refundable

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18-yrs or older



School Info:

High School: Henry M Jackson High School

Middle School: Heatherwood Middle School

Elementary: Woodside Elementary School