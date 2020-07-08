All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

18419 14th Dr Se

18419 14th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

18419 14th Dr SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Contact: 503-481-2988
Property Address: 1841* 14th Dr SE, Botthell, WA 98102
Available: May 15th, 2020
Fabulous 2 Level Home in Highly Sought-After Bothell/Mill Creek Area in Washington State.
Home located in the beautiful and convenient Bothell Devon Hill community, near Mill Creek Town Center.
-- The house was build in 2016.
-- Approximately 2700 sq. ft., with 4 Bedrooms+Home Office and 3 Full Bathrooms.
-- Super-Sized Two Car Garage
-- Great Room and Den/Office on Main floor with LVT Floors
-- Maple Cabinets and Granite Counter-Tops in Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.
-- Four Large Bedrooms and Loft Area Upstairs.
-- Master Bedroom on Second Floor with Soak Tub.
-- Upstair Laundry Room with W/D included.
-- High-Efficiency Gas Furnace and Tankless Water Heater.
-- Gas Fireplace.
-- Fully Landscaped Front and Back Yards and Fenced for Privacy.
-- Large Deck in Back Facing Green Belt for entertaining and BBQ's.
-- Quick access Bothell-Everett Highway, easy access to I-5, I-405, SR 522.
-- Minutes away from Canyon Park and Mill Creek Shopping Centers as well as other amenities.
-- Walking Distance to North Creek Park
-- Great Schools with Walking distance to Elementary and Middle School

Terms: One year lease
Non-Smoking
Rent: $3300.00 per month
Security Deposit: $3300.00
Last Month Rent Required if Credit Score Below 650.
Pet Deposit: $500 for each allowed small pet
Cleaning Fee: $400.00 non-refundable
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18-yrs or older

School Info:
High School: Henry M Jackson High School
Middle School: Heatherwood Middle School
Elementary: Woodside Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18419 14th Dr Se have any available units?
18419 14th Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 18419 14th Dr Se have?
Some of 18419 14th Dr Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18419 14th Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
18419 14th Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18419 14th Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 18419 14th Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 18419 14th Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 18419 14th Dr Se offers parking.
Does 18419 14th Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18419 14th Dr Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18419 14th Dr Se have a pool?
No, 18419 14th Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 18419 14th Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 18419 14th Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 18419 14th Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18419 14th Dr Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 18419 14th Dr Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 18419 14th Dr Se does not have units with air conditioning.

