17 175th Place Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Beautiful open-floor plan new construction (2017) home in Bothell with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Everything is in excellent condition, and it contains added extras like A/C, EV charger plug in the garage, tile flooring in the master suite, automated irrigation and a new vegetable garden.



Standard amenities include: central heating and A/C, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and plenty of storage space. No Utilities included. Certain small pets may be allowed subject to approval and a pet fee. Date Available: Jun 19th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.