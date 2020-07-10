All apartments in Martha Lake
17 175th Place Southeast

17 175th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

17 175th Pl SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful open-floor plan new construction (2017) home in Bothell with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Everything is in excellent condition, and it contains added extras like A/C, EV charger plug in the garage, tile flooring in the master suite, automated irrigation and a new vegetable garden.

Standard amenities include: central heating and A/C, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and plenty of storage space. No Utilities included. Certain small pets may be allowed subject to approval and a pet fee. Date Available: Jun 19th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

