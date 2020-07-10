17 175th Place Southeast

Amenities
Beautiful open-floor plan new construction (2017) home in Bothell with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Everything is in excellent condition, and it contains added extras like A/C, EV charger plug in the garage, tile flooring in the master suite, automated irrigation and a new vegetable garden.
Standard amenities include: central heating and A/C, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and plenty of storage space. No Utilities included. Certain small pets may be allowed subject to approval and a pet fee. Date Available: Jun 19th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.