Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:07 PM

16817 Larch Way

16817 Larch Way · No Longer Available
Location

16817 Larch Way, Martha Lake, WA 98037

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Beautifully remodeled top floor unit. Updated kitchen, baths, new carpet, & deck w/ storage. 2 Reserved parking spaces, Near highways, P&R, bus lines, & shopping. Well-maintained community & updated complex: new roof, ext paint, etc. Clubhouse w/ amenities: indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, yoga studio, entertainment space, & playground.

Terms: 1st & $1595 security deposit, 6+ month lease. W/S/G included. No smoking. Pets only CBC.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16817 Larch Way have any available units?
16817 Larch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 16817 Larch Way have?
Some of 16817 Larch Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16817 Larch Way currently offering any rent specials?
16817 Larch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16817 Larch Way pet-friendly?
No, 16817 Larch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martha Lake.
Does 16817 Larch Way offer parking?
Yes, 16817 Larch Way offers parking.
Does 16817 Larch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16817 Larch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16817 Larch Way have a pool?
Yes, 16817 Larch Way has a pool.
Does 16817 Larch Way have accessible units?
No, 16817 Larch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16817 Larch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16817 Larch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16817 Larch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16817 Larch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
