16817 Larch Way

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub sauna yoga

Beautifully remodeled top floor unit. Updated kitchen, baths, new carpet, & deck w/ storage. 2 Reserved parking spaces, Near highways, P&R, bus lines, & shopping. Well-maintained community & updated complex: new roof, ext paint, etc. Clubhouse w/ amenities: indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, yoga studio, entertainment space, & playground.



Terms: 1st & $1595 security deposit, 6+ month lease. W/S/G included. No smoking. Pets only CBC.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.