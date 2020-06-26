14811 Meadow Road - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a private, fenced grass area in the back with a concrete patio and attached garage. The unit is newly remodeled which includes new paint, new flooring, tile and stainless steel appliances (white refrigerator in picture has been replaced with a double door stainless steel refrigerator.

One room has a walk-in closet. There is a large storage/linen closet and coat closet in the hallway of the unit.



The rent for this unit is $1,525 which includes water, sewer, garbage, landscaping, and parking that is right outside your door. There is a washer and dryer hookup in the garage, which has an interior entrance into the unit.



A deposit of $1,000 is due up front to hold the unit and will then be used as the security deposit. 1st month's rent is due upon move in and your final month's rent (last month's rent) can be made in payments within the first 6 months of occupancy . There is a $40 credit-application fee per occupant over the age of 18.



NO smoking or pets allowed - NO exceptions.

Very close to I-5 ramps, 164th and 128th street. Very close to Boeing, Everett and Alderwood Mall, bus stations, and more shopping. 3-unit townhouse at the end of a cul-de-sac.