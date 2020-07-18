All apartments in Martha Lake
Find more places like 14424 4th Ave West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martha Lake, WA
/
14424 4th Ave West
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

14424 4th Ave West

14424 4th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Martha Lake
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14424 4th Avenue West, Martha Lake, WA 98087

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
14424 4th Ave West Available 07/08/19 Gorgeous Home on Cul-de-sac, Fenced Yard with Lush Greenbelt, Fruit trees, Pet(s)! - Sunny and bright, updated home on a cul-de-sac & greenbelt! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen w/slab granite counters, new stainless steel appliances & adjoining family room with gas fireplace & view of green belt. Durable laminate flooring throughout. Crown molding & wainscoting. Updated bathrooms w/tile. 5 piece master bath & walk-in closet. Large fully fenced yard with privacy and room to play. Fabulous mature fruit trees and shrubs abound (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, apples, cherries, Asian pears, rosemary, mint, other herbs) and raised garden beds for your own veggies or flowers. Includes Smart Bulbs, Smart Switches and Nest thermostat for comfort and efficiency. Oversized 2 car garage with 690 sq ft. Mukilteo schools.

With easy access to I-5, I-405, and Hwy 9 the commute to and from the city for work or entertainment is simple and convenient. Boeing and Paine Field are only 10-15 minutes away! McCollum Park & Ride is only 1.8 miles away, Ash Way Park & Ride is only 2.2 miles! You're minutes to Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, and many other shopping and dining options. Walk to Martha Lake Park, Starbucks, Walmart, Walgreens, Hot Yoga, Swedish, McCollum Swimming Pool & Park and more! Its the perfect place for you to call your next home!

Hurry, this wont stay on the market long!

Showing by appointment only. Please email or go to our website to schedule a viewing: Include your contact information including phone number.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~ No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~ 12 month lease minimum.
~ Security Deposit of $3,000
~ $250 Administrative Fee
~ Filter Reduction Program $10/month
~ Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
~ Pet(s) negotiable on a case by case basis with additional $50/month pet rent and screening
~ Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.
~ All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

(RLNE4983545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14424 4th Ave West have any available units?
14424 4th Ave West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 14424 4th Ave West have?
Some of 14424 4th Ave West's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14424 4th Ave West currently offering any rent specials?
14424 4th Ave West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14424 4th Ave West pet-friendly?
Yes, 14424 4th Ave West is pet friendly.
Does 14424 4th Ave West offer parking?
Yes, 14424 4th Ave West offers parking.
Does 14424 4th Ave West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14424 4th Ave West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14424 4th Ave West have a pool?
Yes, 14424 4th Ave West has a pool.
Does 14424 4th Ave West have accessible units?
No, 14424 4th Ave West does not have accessible units.
Does 14424 4th Ave West have units with dishwashers?
No, 14424 4th Ave West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14424 4th Ave West have units with air conditioning?
No, 14424 4th Ave West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W
Martha Lake, WA 98037

Similar Pages

Martha Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMartha Lake 3 Bedroom Apartments
Martha Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College