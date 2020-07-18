Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

14424 4th Ave West Available 07/08/19 Gorgeous Home on Cul-de-sac, Fenced Yard with Lush Greenbelt, Fruit trees, Pet(s)! - Sunny and bright, updated home on a cul-de-sac & greenbelt! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen w/slab granite counters, new stainless steel appliances & adjoining family room with gas fireplace & view of green belt. Durable laminate flooring throughout. Crown molding & wainscoting. Updated bathrooms w/tile. 5 piece master bath & walk-in closet. Large fully fenced yard with privacy and room to play. Fabulous mature fruit trees and shrubs abound (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, apples, cherries, Asian pears, rosemary, mint, other herbs) and raised garden beds for your own veggies or flowers. Includes Smart Bulbs, Smart Switches and Nest thermostat for comfort and efficiency. Oversized 2 car garage with 690 sq ft. Mukilteo schools.



With easy access to I-5, I-405, and Hwy 9 the commute to and from the city for work or entertainment is simple and convenient. Boeing and Paine Field are only 10-15 minutes away! McCollum Park & Ride is only 1.8 miles away, Ash Way Park & Ride is only 2.2 miles! You're minutes to Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, and many other shopping and dining options. Walk to Martha Lake Park, Starbucks, Walmart, Walgreens, Hot Yoga, Swedish, McCollum Swimming Pool & Park and more! Its the perfect place for you to call your next home!



Hurry, this wont stay on the market long!



Showing by appointment only. Please email or go to our website to schedule a viewing: Include your contact information including phone number.



~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~ No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~ 12 month lease minimum.

~ Security Deposit of $3,000

~ $250 Administrative Fee

~ Filter Reduction Program $10/month

~ Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

~ Pet(s) negotiable on a case by case basis with additional $50/month pet rent and screening

~ Smoking is strictly prohibited anywhere on the premises.

~ All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants



