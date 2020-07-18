All apartments in Martha Lake
1227 199th St SE

1227 199th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1227 199th St SE, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready, Brand New, Never been lived in Single Family Home - Dog friendly on CBC basis - Be the first to live in this Brand New 2019 built single family home, located in the Thrashers corner part of thriving Bothell. We are certain you will want to call this your home, hardwood floors and high ceilings greet you as you enter, the main floor consists of a great room with gas fireplace, chefs kitchen with island overlooking the great room and dedicated dining area, access to the fully fenced backyard with lush grass and nice patio area (owner maintains the yard service) upstairs has 3 bedrooms (master bed has a spacious private bathroom and walk in closet), full bathroom, laundry room with full size W/D and bonus area great for an office, playroom, or den. Attached 2 car garage and parking on the driveway accommodates for 2 more cars. Gas heat. Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, and Garbage service. Owner pays for Water/Sewer and Yard maintenance. Security deposit is $2500 ($500 is nonrefundable carpet cleaning fee) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). $45 application fee. Dog ok on CBC basis and pet fee of $500 (1 max allowed). No Cats, owner is allergic.

-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/4afc80108c/1227-199th-st-se-bothell-wa-98012

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 199th St SE have any available units?
1227 199th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 1227 199th St SE have?
Some of 1227 199th St SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 199th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1227 199th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 199th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 199th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1227 199th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1227 199th St SE offers parking.
Does 1227 199th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 199th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 199th St SE have a pool?
No, 1227 199th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1227 199th St SE have accessible units?
No, 1227 199th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 199th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 199th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 199th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 199th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
