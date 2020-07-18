1227 199th St SE

Amenities

Move in ready, Brand New, Never been lived in Single Family Home - Dog friendly on CBC basis - Be the first to live in this Brand New 2019 built single family home, located in the Thrashers corner part of thriving Bothell. We are certain you will want to call this your home, hardwood floors and high ceilings greet you as you enter, the main floor consists of a great room with gas fireplace, chefs kitchen with island overlooking the great room and dedicated dining area, access to the fully fenced backyard with lush grass and nice patio area (owner maintains the yard service) upstairs has 3 bedrooms (master bed has a spacious private bathroom and walk in closet), full bathroom, laundry room with full size W/D and bonus area great for an office, playroom, or den. Attached 2 car garage and parking on the driveway accommodates for 2 more cars. Gas heat. Tenant pays Electricity, Gas, and Garbage service. Owner pays for Water/Sewer and Yard maintenance. Security deposit is $2500 ($500 is nonrefundable carpet cleaning fee) First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified). $45 application fee. Dog ok on CBC basis and pet fee of $500 (1 max allowed). No Cats, owner is allergic.



No Cats Allowed



