28426 239th Place S.E.

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Application Approved - Gorgeous Sawyer Crest Newer 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Maple Valley - Application Approved - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sawyer Crest neighborhood of Maple Valley, built in 2012 with elegant finishes. The home features a stunning open entry with new carpet in the formal living and dining rooms and a wrap-around staircase. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops, island with extra storage, and stainless steel appliances is open to the family room with fireplace. Lovely architecture including arched windows, high detailed ceilings, skylights, and kohl woodwork accents. Fully fenced backyard. Two car attached garage and spacious laundry room with washer and dryer. Community offers a park and sports court and is located near Lake Sawyer recreation. Excellent commuting location minutes to Maple Valley-Black Diamond Highway, Kent Kangley Road and Four Corners shopping. Available now. Terms: first month rent of $2395 and refundable security deposit of $2400 for a 12 month lease. No smoking and no pets please. Please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee $40 per adult; please see the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4499494)