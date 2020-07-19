All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28426 239th Place S.E.

28426 239th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

28426 239th Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Application Approved - Gorgeous Sawyer Crest Newer 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Maple Valley - Application Approved - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sawyer Crest neighborhood of Maple Valley, built in 2012 with elegant finishes. The home features a stunning open entry with new carpet in the formal living and dining rooms and a wrap-around staircase. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertops, island with extra storage, and stainless steel appliances is open to the family room with fireplace. Lovely architecture including arched windows, high detailed ceilings, skylights, and kohl woodwork accents. Fully fenced backyard. Two car attached garage and spacious laundry room with washer and dryer. Community offers a park and sports court and is located near Lake Sawyer recreation. Excellent commuting location minutes to Maple Valley-Black Diamond Highway, Kent Kangley Road and Four Corners shopping. Available now. Terms: first month rent of $2395 and refundable security deposit of $2400 for a 12 month lease. No smoking and no pets please. Please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee $40 per adult; please see the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4499494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28426 239th Place S.E. have any available units?
28426 239th Place S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 28426 239th Place S.E. have?
Some of 28426 239th Place S.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28426 239th Place S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
28426 239th Place S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28426 239th Place S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 28426 239th Place S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 28426 239th Place S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 28426 239th Place S.E. offers parking.
Does 28426 239th Place S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28426 239th Place S.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28426 239th Place S.E. have a pool?
No, 28426 239th Place S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 28426 239th Place S.E. have accessible units?
No, 28426 239th Place S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 28426 239th Place S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28426 239th Place S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28426 239th Place S.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28426 239th Place S.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
