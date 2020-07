Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

28037 Maple Ridge Way SE 28035 maple ridge way Se-actual Available 12/10/19 Maple Woods 4 bed stunning backyard - Rare 4 bed in Maple Woods neighborhood in Maple valley that backs to green belt. Backyard has gorgeous entertainment sized deck and plenty of privacy! 4 bed/2.5 baths inside, including master suite. Spacious kitchen opens to family room. Available middle of December after home closes to new buyer. Make note. Address is 28035 maple ridge way se, maple valley, wa.



(RLNE5319977)