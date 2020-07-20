All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

27103 227th Pl SE

27103 227th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27103 227th Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PENDING APPLICATION - WELL MAINTAINED FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON CORNER LOT IN MEADOWS AT ROCK CREEK - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2570 square foot house that was built in 2005 and is located on a corner lot in the Meadows at Rock Creek. This property is minutes from Covington and Four Corners with lots of shopping and dining options as well as Hwy 18 for commuting.

The main level of this property features an office and formal dining room both of which have wainscoting, powder room, family room with gas fireplace and open kitchen with a center island, lots of cabinet space and all stainless appliances. Hardwood floors run through entry to kitchen and the other rooms downstairs feature carpet.

All 4 bedrooms and 2 other bathrooms are upstairs as well as a bonus room and utility room with front loading washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a gas fireplace, 5 piece master bathroom and walk-in closet.

Other features of this property include an easy to maintain yard, fully fenced back patio area and a 3 car tandem garage with opener.

TERMS: Available now. A 12 month lease and a full months rent of $2,895.00 and deposit of $2,900.00 due at lease signing. Pets will be considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE4787073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27103 227th Pl SE have any available units?
27103 227th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 27103 227th Pl SE have?
Some of 27103 227th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27103 227th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
27103 227th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27103 227th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27103 227th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 27103 227th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 27103 227th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 27103 227th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27103 227th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27103 227th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 27103 227th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 27103 227th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 27103 227th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27103 227th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27103 227th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27103 227th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27103 227th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
