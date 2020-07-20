27103 227th Pl SE

Amenities

PENDING APPLICATION - WELL MAINTAINED FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON CORNER LOT IN MEADOWS AT ROCK CREEK - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2570 square foot house that was built in 2005 and is located on a corner lot in the Meadows at Rock Creek. This property is minutes from Covington and Four Corners with lots of shopping and dining options as well as Hwy 18 for commuting.



The main level of this property features an office and formal dining room both of which have wainscoting, powder room, family room with gas fireplace and open kitchen with a center island, lots of cabinet space and all stainless appliances. Hardwood floors run through entry to kitchen and the other rooms downstairs feature carpet.



All 4 bedrooms and 2 other bathrooms are upstairs as well as a bonus room and utility room with front loading washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a gas fireplace, 5 piece master bathroom and walk-in closet.



Other features of this property include an easy to maintain yard, fully fenced back patio area and a 3 car tandem garage with opener.



TERMS: Available now. A 12 month lease and a full months rent of $2,895.00 and deposit of $2,900.00 due at lease signing. Pets will be considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com



(RLNE4787073)