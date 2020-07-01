All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

25851 241st Ave Se

25851 241st Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

25851 241st Ave SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 2-Story, 4BR/2.5BA Maple Valley Home! - AMAZING 2-story home in Four Corners. Move-in ready! Pass through the custom-entry glass-paneled doors into the wide entry foyer and hallway with side den. Deeper into the main level the great rooms open space debuts at the kitchen featuring European frameless cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a butlers pantry, and a large sliding door that accesses the rear covered deck with outdoor fireplace and privacy panels. The upper level features a huge sitting and landing area and the master suite with 5-pc bath with soaking tub and walk-in closet. There are too many features to list here - must see to appreciate all amenities this home offers! 12-month lease; $3,395 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking; Tenant pays all utilities. $10/month of rent will be applied to a FilterEasy Maintenance Program. Ask for details.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5657809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25851 241st Ave Se have any available units?
25851 241st Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 25851 241st Ave Se have?
Some of 25851 241st Ave Se's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25851 241st Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
25851 241st Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25851 241st Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 25851 241st Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 25851 241st Ave Se offer parking?
No, 25851 241st Ave Se does not offer parking.
Does 25851 241st Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25851 241st Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25851 241st Ave Se have a pool?
No, 25851 241st Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 25851 241st Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 25851 241st Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 25851 241st Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 25851 241st Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25851 241st Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 25851 241st Ave Se does not have units with air conditioning.

