25851 241st Ave Se

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing 2-Story, 4BR/2.5BA Maple Valley Home! - AMAZING 2-story home in Four Corners. Move-in ready! Pass through the custom-entry glass-paneled doors into the wide entry foyer and hallway with side den. Deeper into the main level the great rooms open space debuts at the kitchen featuring European frameless cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a butlers pantry, and a large sliding door that accesses the rear covered deck with outdoor fireplace and privacy panels. The upper level features a huge sitting and landing area and the master suite with 5-pc bath with soaking tub and walk-in closet. There are too many features to list here - must see to appreciate all amenities this home offers! 12-month lease; $3,395 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking; Tenant pays all utilities. $10/month of rent will be applied to a FilterEasy Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5657809)