Maple Valley, WA
25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE

25603 East Lake Wilderness Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25603 East Lake Wilderness Drive Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE Available 12/05/19 Lake Wilderness Private waterfront! - This gem sits in the most amazing location in all of Maple Valley! Lake wilderness waterfront 1 bed/2 ba home with laundry room sits at the end of a private drive and Right by cedar river trail! Enjoy the amazing view from every window! Dining room or office space with large windows. Spacious bedroom with room for desk or sitting area and master bathroom. Enjoy summer nights on the two docks one with small engine, or paddle around on kayaks directly out your backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE have any available units?
25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE offer parking?
No, 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE have a pool?
No, 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
