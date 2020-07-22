Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

25603 E Lake Wilderness Dr SE Available 12/05/19 Lake Wilderness Private waterfront! - This gem sits in the most amazing location in all of Maple Valley! Lake wilderness waterfront 1 bed/2 ba home with laundry room sits at the end of a private drive and Right by cedar river trail! Enjoy the amazing view from every window! Dining room or office space with large windows. Spacious bedroom with room for desk or sitting area and master bathroom. Enjoy summer nights on the two docks one with small engine, or paddle around on kayaks directly out your backyard!



