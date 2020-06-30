All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

25422 213th Place SE #9

25422 213th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

25422 213th Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Maple Valley rambler condo, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, End unit! Avail March 1! - Welcome home to this privately located 1 story end-unit condo in Cedar Downs Village. This floor plan is very unique with skylights that allow lots of natural light. Living room Vaulted ceilings/open concept bring a spacious feel to the home. Includes 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, sunken living room, fireplace and attached 2-car garage. Two Decks provide peaceful areas to enjoy the beautiful garden. Rent includes landscaping. Located in the award-winning Tahoma School District. Two car garages and parking for 2+ vehicles in the drive way. The community is close to shopping and restaurants between Covington and Maple Valley areas. A must see. Please drive by the home and if you like the location call Misty or Reilly to schedule a tour 206.841.8527 or 253.590.9591

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; NO Pets - owner has allergies! Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3718516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25422 213th Place SE #9 have any available units?
25422 213th Place SE #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 25422 213th Place SE #9 currently offering any rent specials?
25422 213th Place SE #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25422 213th Place SE #9 pet-friendly?
No, 25422 213th Place SE #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 25422 213th Place SE #9 offer parking?
Yes, 25422 213th Place SE #9 offers parking.
Does 25422 213th Place SE #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25422 213th Place SE #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25422 213th Place SE #9 have a pool?
No, 25422 213th Place SE #9 does not have a pool.
Does 25422 213th Place SE #9 have accessible units?
No, 25422 213th Place SE #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 25422 213th Place SE #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25422 213th Place SE #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25422 213th Place SE #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25422 213th Place SE #9 does not have units with air conditioning.

