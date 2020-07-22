All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

24702 233rd Pl SE

24702 233rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24702 233rd Place Southeast, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home in Heart of Maple Valley - Adorable 3 bed/2.5 bath home in the heart of Maple Valley with new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Completely private with gorgeous, mature pines as your backdrop and no homes behind you. Fully fenced back yard, soaring ceilings and tons of windows. Light and bright kitchen with french doors that lead out to the back yard from the dining area. Spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, and Tahoma school district! Available immediately, pets on a case by case basis

(RLNE5599404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24702 233rd Pl SE have any available units?
24702 233rd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
Is 24702 233rd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
24702 233rd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24702 233rd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24702 233rd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 24702 233rd Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 24702 233rd Pl SE offers parking.
Does 24702 233rd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24702 233rd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24702 233rd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 24702 233rd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 24702 233rd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 24702 233rd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24702 233rd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24702 233rd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24702 233rd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24702 233rd Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
