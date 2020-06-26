All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

23521 SE 252nd Ct

23521 Southeast 252nd Court
Location

23521 Southeast 252nd Court, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23521 SE 252nd Ct Available 07/01/19 Stunning 3600 SF 5 Bed home in Lake Forest Estates! - Stunning 3800 SF 5 bed home in Lake Forest Estates on nearly 3/4 of an acre. Amazingly remodeled from top to bottom with gorgeous kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, double oven, & wet bar with wine fridge. Master has lg bath with gorgeous green onyx tile & marble counter. Extra touches throughout like wood wrapped windows, bay windows, and high ceilings. Huge rec room with fireplace and access to spacious & private backyard in addition to the 2 decks that flank the back of the home.

(RLNE3884481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23521 SE 252nd Ct have any available units?
23521 SE 252nd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 23521 SE 252nd Ct have?
Some of 23521 SE 252nd Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23521 SE 252nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
23521 SE 252nd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23521 SE 252nd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 23521 SE 252nd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 23521 SE 252nd Ct offer parking?
No, 23521 SE 252nd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 23521 SE 252nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23521 SE 252nd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23521 SE 252nd Ct have a pool?
No, 23521 SE 252nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 23521 SE 252nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 23521 SE 252nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 23521 SE 252nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 23521 SE 252nd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23521 SE 252nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 23521 SE 252nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
