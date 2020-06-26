Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

23521 SE 252nd Ct Available 07/01/19 Stunning 3600 SF 5 Bed home in Lake Forest Estates! - Stunning 3800 SF 5 bed home in Lake Forest Estates on nearly 3/4 of an acre. Amazingly remodeled from top to bottom with gorgeous kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, double oven, & wet bar with wine fridge. Master has lg bath with gorgeous green onyx tile & marble counter. Extra touches throughout like wood wrapped windows, bay windows, and high ceilings. Huge rec room with fireplace and access to spacious & private backyard in addition to the 2 decks that flank the back of the home.



