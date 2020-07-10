All apartments in Maple Valley
Find more places like 21438 SE 277th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Valley, WA
/
21438 SE 277th St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

21438 SE 277th St

21438 Southeast 277th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Valley
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

21438 Southeast 277th Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
21438 SE 277th St Available 07/01/20 $2250 / Maple Valley 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tahoma School District! - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.
PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.

This rental is immaculate clean with lots of natural light. Large fenced yard, which is backed up to greenbelt. Separate living room with bay window, formal dining room and large family with gas fireplace. Kitchen has high end Stainless Steel appliances and separate dinette area. 2 car garage with gas furnace and hot water tank. Double closets and master bath in large master bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Easy walk to Sawyers Village..

$35 adult app fee
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2325.00.
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2250.00, Application Fee: $35, No refund of app fee. Security Deposit: $2325.00,
Available 07/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.

Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

Pets on a c/b/c basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30 lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.

(RLNE2227149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21438 SE 277th St have any available units?
21438 SE 277th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 21438 SE 277th St have?
Some of 21438 SE 277th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21438 SE 277th St currently offering any rent specials?
21438 SE 277th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21438 SE 277th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21438 SE 277th St is pet friendly.
Does 21438 SE 277th St offer parking?
Yes, 21438 SE 277th St offers parking.
Does 21438 SE 277th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21438 SE 277th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21438 SE 277th St have a pool?
No, 21438 SE 277th St does not have a pool.
Does 21438 SE 277th St have accessible units?
No, 21438 SE 277th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21438 SE 277th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21438 SE 277th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21438 SE 277th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21438 SE 277th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend
26900 Southeast 242nd Avenue
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Similar Pages

Maple Valley 1 BedroomsMaple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Maple Valley 3 BedroomsMaple Valley Apartments with Gym
Maple Valley Apartments with PoolKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College