21438 SE 277th St

This rental is immaculate clean with lots of natural light. Large fenced yard, which is backed up to greenbelt. Separate living room with bay window, formal dining room and large family with gas fireplace. Kitchen has high end Stainless Steel appliances and separate dinette area. 2 car garage with gas furnace and hot water tank. Double closets and master bath in large master bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Easy walk to Sawyers Village..



Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2325.00.

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.



We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application.



Available 07/01/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.



Pets on a c/b/c basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30 lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval.



