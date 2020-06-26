All apartments in Maple Valley
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

21318 SE 271st Pl

21318 Southeast 271st Place · No Longer Available
Location

21318 Southeast 271st Place, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
21318 SE 271st Pl Available 05/24/20 Fully Updated Rambler in Desirable Tahoma School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.
PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Move in ready home in private, lakefront community! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, both formal living & family room, new laminate throughout & tastefully updated kitchen, SS appliances, w/granite tile counters & beautiful back-splash!
Large backyard is fully fenced with garden space, fruit trees, and tons of room for entertaining! Just minutes' walk to private, lakefront park for year round fishing, swimming, & sports courts! Award winning Tahoma schools!
Water bill Included!

$35 adult app fee
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2375.00.
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2300.00, Application Fee: $35, No refund of app fee. Security Deposit: $2475.00,
Available 05/24/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.

Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21318 SE 271st Pl have any available units?
21318 SE 271st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Valley, WA.
What amenities does 21318 SE 271st Pl have?
Some of 21318 SE 271st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21318 SE 271st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21318 SE 271st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21318 SE 271st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 21318 SE 271st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Valley.
Does 21318 SE 271st Pl offer parking?
No, 21318 SE 271st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 21318 SE 271st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21318 SE 271st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21318 SE 271st Pl have a pool?
No, 21318 SE 271st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21318 SE 271st Pl have accessible units?
No, 21318 SE 271st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21318 SE 271st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21318 SE 271st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 21318 SE 271st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 21318 SE 271st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
