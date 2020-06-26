Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

21318 SE 271st Pl Available 05/24/20 Fully Updated Rambler in Desirable Tahoma School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.

PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.



Move in ready home in private, lakefront community! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, both formal living & family room, new laminate throughout & tastefully updated kitchen, SS appliances, w/granite tile counters & beautiful back-splash!

Large backyard is fully fenced with garden space, fruit trees, and tons of room for entertaining! Just minutes' walk to private, lakefront park for year round fishing, swimming, & sports courts! Award winning Tahoma schools!

Water bill Included!



$35 adult app fee

Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2375.00.

This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.



We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2300.00, Application Fee: $35, No refund of app fee. Security Deposit: $2475.00,

Available 05/24/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.



Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com



NO PETS!



