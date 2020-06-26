Amenities
21318 SE 271st Pl Available 05/24/20 Fully Updated Rambler in Desirable Tahoma School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.
PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.
Move in ready home in private, lakefront community! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, both formal living & family room, new laminate throughout & tastefully updated kitchen, SS appliances, w/granite tile counters & beautiful back-splash!
Large backyard is fully fenced with garden space, fruit trees, and tons of room for entertaining! Just minutes' walk to private, lakefront park for year round fishing, swimming, & sports courts! Award winning Tahoma schools!
Water bill Included!
$35 adult app fee
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2375.00.
This is a NO smoking of any kind/including vaping, in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2300.00, Application Fee: $35, No refund of app fee. Security Deposit: $2475.00,
Available 05/24/2020. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $25.00 per month w/zero deductible.
NO PETS!
No Pets Allowed
