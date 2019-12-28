All apartments in Maple Heights-Lake Desire
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

16117 167th Ave SE

16117 167th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16117 167th Avenue Southeast, Maple Heights-Lake Desire, WA 98058
Maple Heights-Lake Desire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 12/27/19 Beautiful single-family home in the most desirable section of Woodside! Available mid-December!

Features:

- 3 bed / 2.5 bath
- Bonus room/Den
- Spacious bedrooms, large master bedroom with five-piece bathroom
- Central A/C
- Two cars attached garage
- Fully fenced backyard.

Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 16117 167th Ave SE Renton, Washington 98058

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/16117-167Th-Ave-Se-Renton-WA-98058-3

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5315753)

