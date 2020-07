Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rambler on cul de sac with fenced backyard; 3 Bed 1.5 bath, open floor plan and new kitchen. Easy access to I-5, I-405, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall.



Application fee 35 for each adult, First, last & deposit.

Small dogs ok. No cats.

info@vizorRealty.com