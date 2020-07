Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath house with new carpet and fresh paint. Range, New fridge and dishwasher. Laundry hookups. Singe car garage. Off street parking. No pets please. Utilities and yard care are tenant's responsibly.



Self viewing option available.



Sq.Ft. approx.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.