Liberty Lake, WA
822 N Swing St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

822 North Swing Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 North Swing Street, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Liberty Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
822 N Swing St Available 08/07/20 Spacious Home in Liberty Lake - Over 3,500 sq. ft. of living space in this spacious home located in Vistas at MeadowWood in Liberty Lake. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large fenced back yard, finished basement, formal entertaining areas, and much more! Just a short walk to MeadowWood golf course, Liberty Lake Elementary, and Pavilion Park. You can't go wrong with this amazing location. Please visit spokanearearentals.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 N Swing St have any available units?
822 N Swing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty Lake, WA.
Is 822 N Swing St currently offering any rent specials?
822 N Swing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 N Swing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 N Swing St is pet friendly.
Does 822 N Swing St offer parking?
No, 822 N Swing St does not offer parking.
Does 822 N Swing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 N Swing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 N Swing St have a pool?
No, 822 N Swing St does not have a pool.
Does 822 N Swing St have accessible units?
No, 822 N Swing St does not have accessible units.
Does 822 N Swing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 N Swing St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 N Swing St have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 N Swing St does not have units with air conditioning.
