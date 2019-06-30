All apartments in Larch Way
Find more places like 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A.
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1711 180th Place SW, Unit A

1711 180th Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

1711 180th Pl SW, Larch Way, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1711 180th Place SW, Unit A Available 07/01/19 Lynnwood Duplex - Available July 10th. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Lynnwood. This spacious townhouse style property has lots of windows letting in tons of natural light. The open plan first floor has a fully equipped kitchen which looks out over the living room and dining area. Sliding glass doors lead to the large patio, perfect for summer gatherings. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Down the hall are two other bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer are conveniently located on the second floor. A two-car attached garage plus 2 parking spots in the driveway. Close to the I-5 and I-405 interchange for an easy commute into Seattle or the Eastside. Alderwood Mall is nearby! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

To request a tour please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

#avenueoneresidential #forleaselynnwood #lynnwoodrental

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4150798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A have any available units?
1711 180th Place SW, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
What amenities does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A have?
Some of 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1711 180th Place SW, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larch Way.
Does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A offers parking.
Does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 180th Place SW, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
