1711 180th Place SW, Unit A Available 07/01/19 Lynnwood Duplex - Available July 10th. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Lynnwood. This spacious townhouse style property has lots of windows letting in tons of natural light. The open plan first floor has a fully equipped kitchen which looks out over the living room and dining area. Sliding glass doors lead to the large patio, perfect for summer gatherings. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Down the hall are two other bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer are conveniently located on the second floor. A two-car attached garage plus 2 parking spots in the driveway. Close to the I-5 and I-405 interchange for an easy commute into Seattle or the Eastside. Alderwood Mall is nearby! Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



To request a tour please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.



No Pets Allowed



