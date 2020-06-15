Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020.



No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June.



See video for walkthrough of home.



Modern floor plan highlights the 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home. Located near the I-5 and I-405 interchange allows for easy commuter access to Seattle Bellevue Kirkland as well as Everett. Alderwood Mall and Mill Creek Town Center are close shopping and entertainment destinations. Unique open floor plan on the main level; kitchen living room dining room and family room. Separate laundry room that connects to the garage is also on the main level. Four bedrooms are located upstairs with a common area that would be great for an entertainment/ work/play space. Master Bedroom has a large 18X15 foot bedroom space with a five piece bathroom with a large walk in closet. Fully fenced back yard with patio - dog friendly home. Call Paul with North By Northwest Real Estate at 206 557-0100 for more information or to schedule or showing.



Terms:12 month Lease

Rent $2695

Deposit $2695



Move In Costs are As Follows: 12 month lease Monthly Rent: 2695 Refundable Security Deposit: 2695 Tenant responsible for utilities that include gas and electricity.



$47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age.

Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Call or text Paul Hanken with North by Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.



