Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

1325 158TH PL SW Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms townhouse for rent. - This gorgeous 1468 square foot townhouse 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in di Moda! Quiet & private w/fantastic modern styling! Open plan kitchen/living room w/hardwood floors, stainless appliances, pantry, gas fireplace, iron railings & 2 car garage. "Dbl Master" plan w/loft/den/office area & upper-level laundry. Master suite & bath feature upgraded oversized shower w/new vanity, walk-in closet, high-quality ceramic tile flooring. Low maintenance fenced courtyard w/Basalt water feature.



Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Administrative fee: $50.00

Lease: 12 months

First month rent: $2,095.00

Last month rent: 2,095.00

Security deposit: $2,000.00

Contact 206-856-9855 for showing



(RLNE5817673)