Home
/
Larch Way, WA
/
1325 158TH PL SW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1325 158TH PL SW

1325 158th Pl SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1325 158th Pl SW, Larch Way, WA 98087

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
1325 158TH PL SW Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms townhouse for rent. - This gorgeous 1468 square foot townhouse 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in di Moda! Quiet & private w/fantastic modern styling! Open plan kitchen/living room w/hardwood floors, stainless appliances, pantry, gas fireplace, iron railings & 2 car garage. "Dbl Master" plan w/loft/den/office area & upper-level laundry. Master suite & bath feature upgraded oversized shower w/new vanity, walk-in closet, high-quality ceramic tile flooring. Low maintenance fenced courtyard w/Basalt water feature.

Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Administrative fee: $50.00
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2,095.00
Last month rent: 2,095.00
Security deposit: $2,000.00
Contact 206-856-9855 for showing

(RLNE5817673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 158TH PL SW have any available units?
1325 158TH PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
What amenities does 1325 158TH PL SW have?
Some of 1325 158TH PL SW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 158TH PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
1325 158TH PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 158TH PL SW pet-friendly?
No, 1325 158TH PL SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larch Way.
Does 1325 158TH PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 1325 158TH PL SW offers parking.
Does 1325 158TH PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 158TH PL SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 158TH PL SW have a pool?
No, 1325 158TH PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 1325 158TH PL SW have accessible units?
No, 1325 158TH PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 158TH PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 158TH PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 158TH PL SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 158TH PL SW does not have units with air conditioning.

