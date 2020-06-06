Amenities
1325 158TH PL SW Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms townhouse for rent. - This gorgeous 1468 square foot townhouse 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in di Moda! Quiet & private w/fantastic modern styling! Open plan kitchen/living room w/hardwood floors, stainless appliances, pantry, gas fireplace, iron railings & 2 car garage. "Dbl Master" plan w/loft/den/office area & upper-level laundry. Master suite & bath feature upgraded oversized shower w/new vanity, walk-in closet, high-quality ceramic tile flooring. Low maintenance fenced courtyard w/Basalt water feature.
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Administrative fee: $50.00
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2,095.00
Last month rent: 2,095.00
Security deposit: $2,000.00
Contact 206-856-9855 for showing
(RLNE5817673)