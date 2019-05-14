All apartments in Larch Way
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1127 176th PL SW

1127 176th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1127 176th Place Southwest, Larch Way, WA 98037

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
1127 176th PL SW Available 06/01/19 Excellent Lynnwood home. 3 car garage. Bonus room. Main floor Den - This is a very nice home, in perfect condition and sits on a very low traffic street of similar nice homes.
* The entry is tall and open.
* Office / Den off the front entry.
* Formal Living room and separate formal Dining room.
* The kitchen is a perfect space with granite counters, center island with overhang for chairs.
* Walk in pantry, Gas range.
* The Family room is open to kitchen and features a gas fireplace.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms plus a Bonus room.
* Master bedroom is good sized and will fit the king sized furniture.
* The Master bath features beautiful quartz countertops with undermount double sinks. Soaking tub, separate stand-up shower, and a large walk-in closet.
* Upstairs hallway bathroom has double sinks.
* Upstairs laundry room with large utility sink/wash tub.
* Upstairs Bonus room is big enough for a home theater or game room.
* Back yard is really pretty and features fruit trees, blueberries, raspberries, grape vines, planter boxes for a vegetable garden.
* 3 car garage with extra space for storage or workshop.
No pets. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4103098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

