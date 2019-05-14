Amenities
1127 176th PL SW Available 06/01/19 Excellent Lynnwood home. 3 car garage. Bonus room. Main floor Den - This is a very nice home, in perfect condition and sits on a very low traffic street of similar nice homes.
* The entry is tall and open.
* Office / Den off the front entry.
* Formal Living room and separate formal Dining room.
* The kitchen is a perfect space with granite counters, center island with overhang for chairs.
* Walk in pantry, Gas range.
* The Family room is open to kitchen and features a gas fireplace.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms plus a Bonus room.
* Master bedroom is good sized and will fit the king sized furniture.
* The Master bath features beautiful quartz countertops with undermount double sinks. Soaking tub, separate stand-up shower, and a large walk-in closet.
* Upstairs hallway bathroom has double sinks.
* Upstairs laundry room with large utility sink/wash tub.
* Upstairs Bonus room is big enough for a home theater or game room.
* Back yard is really pretty and features fruit trees, blueberries, raspberries, grape vines, planter boxes for a vegetable garden.
* 3 car garage with extra space for storage or workshop.
No pets. Please call with any questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE / Gregory Property Management.
(RLNE4103098)