9024 Dolly Madison St SW

Immaculate split entry home.1/4 acre lot.Peace and Quiet! - HARD TO FIND 4 BEDROOM under the towering fir trees on a HUGE 1/4 acre lot...

and it's vacant and ready now!



Located 1 block from the lakefront at the American Lake North County Park.



Main floor:

- light & bright living room with vaulted ceiling,

- dining area with sliding door out to large private rear deck

- kitchen with all appliances

- laundry room with W/D hook-ups

- master bedroom with 3/4 mstr bath

- 2 more bedrooms

- 1 full bathroom



Lower floor:

- family room with fireplace insert

- 4th bedroom

- 1/2 bathroom

- SPACIOUS oversized 2 car garage



Other features:

- Freshly painted in & out

- extra frig in the garage

- small raised bed garden + 2 mature pear trees

- dog kennel located on side of home.

- extra parking area (for boat or RV?) next to driveway



VACANT NOW.



INTERESTED?

Good!



1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and

3. TAKE the TEST (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.



PASS THE TEST AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND the home you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the

$40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

and we thank you!



