Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

9024 Dolly Madison St SW

9024 Dolly Madison Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9024 Dolly Madison Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate split entry home.1/4 acre lot.Peace and Quiet! - HARD TO FIND 4 BEDROOM under the towering fir trees on a HUGE 1/4 acre lot...
and it's vacant and ready now!

Located 1 block from the lakefront at the American Lake North County Park.

Main floor:
- light & bright living room with vaulted ceiling,
- dining area with sliding door out to large private rear deck
- kitchen with all appliances
- laundry room with W/D hook-ups
- master bedroom with 3/4 mstr bath
- 2 more bedrooms
- 1 full bathroom

Lower floor:
- family room with fireplace insert
- 4th bedroom
- 1/2 bathroom
- SPACIOUS oversized 2 car garage

Other features:
- Freshly painted in & out
- extra frig in the garage
- small raised bed garden + 2 mature pear trees
- dog kennel located on side of home.
- extra parking area (for boat or RV?) next to driveway

VACANT NOW.

INTERESTED?
Good!

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the TEST (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

PASS THE TEST AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the
$40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE4917520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 Dolly Madison St SW have any available units?
9024 Dolly Madison St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 9024 Dolly Madison St SW have?
Some of 9024 Dolly Madison St SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Dolly Madison St SW currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Dolly Madison St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Dolly Madison St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9024 Dolly Madison St SW is pet friendly.
Does 9024 Dolly Madison St SW offer parking?
Yes, 9024 Dolly Madison St SW offers parking.
Does 9024 Dolly Madison St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 Dolly Madison St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Dolly Madison St SW have a pool?
No, 9024 Dolly Madison St SW does not have a pool.
Does 9024 Dolly Madison St SW have accessible units?
No, 9024 Dolly Madison St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Dolly Madison St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9024 Dolly Madison St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
