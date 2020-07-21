Amenities

8505 Lawndale Ave. SW Available 09/01/19 Adorable clean 3 bdrm+ 1 bedrm mother in law w/separate entrance - Character & charm, combined with a practical 3 bedroom floor plan & 1 bedroom mother in law studio with separate entrance. Laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace insert and nice sized bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. A/C & ceiling fans perfect for the summer. Enjoy a private fenced backyard w/gazebo, fire pit, cedar deck & and plenty of garden space. Close to freeways, shopping, JBLM and bus lines. Walk to American Lake! Must meet qualifications for approval. No pets. Utilities not included. Text Alyson @ 253-468-9294 for viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5080037)