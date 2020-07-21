All apartments in Lakewood
8505 Lawndale Ave. SW
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

8505 Lawndale Ave. SW

8505 Lawndale Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8505 Lawndale Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
8505 Lawndale Ave. SW Available 09/01/19 Adorable clean 3 bdrm+ 1 bedrm mother in law w/separate entrance - Character & charm, combined with a practical 3 bedroom floor plan & 1 bedroom mother in law studio with separate entrance. Laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace insert and nice sized bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. A/C & ceiling fans perfect for the summer. Enjoy a private fenced backyard w/gazebo, fire pit, cedar deck & and plenty of garden space. Close to freeways, shopping, JBLM and bus lines. Walk to American Lake! Must meet qualifications for approval. No pets. Utilities not included. Text Alyson @ 253-468-9294 for viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW have any available units?
8505 Lawndale Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW have?
Some of 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
8505 Lawndale Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW pet-friendly?
No, 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW offer parking?
No, 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW does not offer parking.
Does 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 Lawndale Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
