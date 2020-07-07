8228 Custer Rd SW

8228 Custer Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499 North Lakewood
8228 Custer - Property Id: 263044
-Two bedroom -One Bathroom (Standing shower only) -Washer & Dryer included in Laundry room -Small Backyard -Option for fully furnished unit if needed Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263044 Property Id 263044
(RLNE5717906)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
