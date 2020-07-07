All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

8228 Custer Rd SW

8228 Custer Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8228 Custer Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
8228 Custer - Property Id: 263044

-Two bedroom
-One Bathroom (Standing shower only)
-Washer & Dryer included in Laundry room
-Small Backyard
-Option for fully furnished unit if needed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263044
Property Id 263044

(RLNE5717906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8228 Custer Rd SW have any available units?
8228 Custer Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8228 Custer Rd SW have?
Some of 8228 Custer Rd SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8228 Custer Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
8228 Custer Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8228 Custer Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8228 Custer Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 8228 Custer Rd SW offer parking?
No, 8228 Custer Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 8228 Custer Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8228 Custer Rd SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8228 Custer Rd SW have a pool?
No, 8228 Custer Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 8228 Custer Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 8228 Custer Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8228 Custer Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8228 Custer Rd SW has units with dishwashers.

