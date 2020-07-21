7514 Agate DR SW

Amenities

Spacious Oakbrook Rambler - The Lakewood community of Oakbrook is home to this 2000+ square foot rambler!



With FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, and a ton of charm, this house would be incredible to call HOME!



Enter the foyer through the double doors and find a cozy living room on your left with a grand (but decorative only) fire place and gorgeous wood-beamed ceilings.



This room leads to a kitchen with informal eat-in area and all appliances which flows through to a more formal dining space leading through to a sunken living room with another ambient (decorative only) fire place.



Across the foyer, on the other side of the home, 2 generous secondary bedrooms are steps away from a full bathroom of the hall with 3 (!!!) closets! The master bedroom is grand with double doors and space for KING SIZED furniture, 2 closets and a 3/4 bathroom.



This home also offers a laundry room, with appliances, a half bath for guest use, and a 2 car garage with additional storage.



The back yard is fenced and friendly to pets on a case by case basis.



RENT: $1995.00



SCREENING: $50 Per Application



DEPOSIT: $2000.00



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: Adult pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com



