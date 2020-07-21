All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

7514 Agate DR SW

7514 Agate Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7514 Agate Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Oakbrook Rambler - The Lakewood community of Oakbrook is home to this 2000+ square foot rambler!

With FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, and a ton of charm, this house would be incredible to call HOME!

Enter the foyer through the double doors and find a cozy living room on your left with a grand (but decorative only) fire place and gorgeous wood-beamed ceilings.

This room leads to a kitchen with informal eat-in area and all appliances which flows through to a more formal dining space leading through to a sunken living room with another ambient (decorative only) fire place.

Across the foyer, on the other side of the home, 2 generous secondary bedrooms are steps away from a full bathroom of the hall with 3 (!!!) closets! The master bedroom is grand with double doors and space for KING SIZED furniture, 2 closets and a 3/4 bathroom.

This home also offers a laundry room, with appliances, a half bath for guest use, and a 2 car garage with additional storage.

The back yard is fenced and friendly to pets on a case by case basis.

RENT: $1995.00

SCREENING: $50 Per Application

DEPOSIT: $2000.00

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: Adult pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com

(RLNE5024751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 Agate DR SW have any available units?
7514 Agate DR SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 Agate DR SW have?
Some of 7514 Agate DR SW's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 Agate DR SW currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Agate DR SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 Agate DR SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7514 Agate DR SW is pet friendly.
Does 7514 Agate DR SW offer parking?
Yes, 7514 Agate DR SW offers parking.
Does 7514 Agate DR SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 Agate DR SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 Agate DR SW have a pool?
No, 7514 Agate DR SW does not have a pool.
Does 7514 Agate DR SW have accessible units?
No, 7514 Agate DR SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 Agate DR SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7514 Agate DR SW does not have units with dishwashers.
