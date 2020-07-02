All apartments in Lakewood
6714 Ardmore Drive South West

6714 Ardmore Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Ardmore Drive Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Central Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Conveniently located Triplex just off Steilacoom Blvd. Well maintained 2 Bed 1 Bath unit approximately 1000sq ft of living space! Hardwood floors and beautifully updated Bath are a must see! This Property is Available NOW! On site coin-op laundry room as well! Rent $1350.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Ardmore Drive South West have any available units?
6714 Ardmore Drive South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 6714 Ardmore Drive South West currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Ardmore Drive South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Ardmore Drive South West pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Ardmore Drive South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6714 Ardmore Drive South West offer parking?
No, 6714 Ardmore Drive South West does not offer parking.
Does 6714 Ardmore Drive South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 Ardmore Drive South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Ardmore Drive South West have a pool?
No, 6714 Ardmore Drive South West does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Ardmore Drive South West have accessible units?
No, 6714 Ardmore Drive South West does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Ardmore Drive South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 Ardmore Drive South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 Ardmore Drive South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6714 Ardmore Drive South West does not have units with air conditioning.

