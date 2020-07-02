6714 Ardmore Drive South West

Amenities

Conveniently located Triplex just off Steilacoom Blvd. Well maintained 2 Bed 1 Bath unit approximately 1000sq ft of living space! Hardwood floors and beautifully updated Bath are a must see! This Property is Available NOW! On site coin-op laundry room as well! Rent $1350.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032