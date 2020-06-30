5116 Filbert Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Best home on the block located on a HUGE 8k Lot! - Gorgeous, newly renovated 5 bd + bonus /1.75 ba on a HUGE 8K Lot with approx. 2,200 living SQ FT which offers new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, washer & dryer hook-ups, spacious kitchen w/new cabinets, fully fenced back-yard w/covered deck and more! Boat, Trailer & RV Parking on gravel driveway available. Easy highway access and public transit available nearby.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats and/or dogs) is allowed with a weight limit of 50lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All utilities & landscaping is tenant responsibility. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5521135)