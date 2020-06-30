All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

5116 Filbert Lane SW

5116 Filbert Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Filbert Lane Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Best home on the block located on a HUGE 8k Lot! - Gorgeous, newly renovated 5 bd + bonus /1.75 ba on a HUGE 8K Lot with approx. 2,200 living SQ FT which offers new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, washer & dryer hook-ups, spacious kitchen w/new cabinets, fully fenced back-yard w/covered deck and more! Boat, Trailer & RV Parking on gravel driveway available. Easy highway access and public transit available nearby.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats and/or dogs) is allowed with a weight limit of 50lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All utilities & landscaping is tenant responsibility. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5521135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Filbert Lane SW have any available units?
5116 Filbert Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Filbert Lane SW have?
Some of 5116 Filbert Lane SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Filbert Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Filbert Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Filbert Lane SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5116 Filbert Lane SW is pet friendly.
Does 5116 Filbert Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Filbert Lane SW offers parking.
Does 5116 Filbert Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Filbert Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Filbert Lane SW have a pool?
No, 5116 Filbert Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Filbert Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 5116 Filbert Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Filbert Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5116 Filbert Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.

