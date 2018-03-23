All apartments in Lakewood
14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C

14602 Portland Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

14602 Portland Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Classy One Bedroom, One bathroom apartment in the heart of Lakeland.

Unit features,
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and microwave
- Smart lock
- Air conditioner
- Washer + Dryer
- Parking
- 5x7 storage shed included
- Additional parking spaces available for extra $50 / vehicle / month

Near Commencement Bay Rowing Club, Harry Todd Park, YFC Tillicum Youth & Family Center, Tillicum Elementary School and restaurants such as Teriyaki House, Starbucks, WOW Sushi & Teriyaki.

Rental Terms:
All utilities included in rent
No pets
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C, Lakewood, Pierce, Washington, 98498

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/14602-Portland-Ave-Sw-Apt-C-Lakewood-WA-98498

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C have any available units?
14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C have?
Some of 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C offers parking.
Does 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C have a pool?
No, 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C have accessible units?
No, 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
