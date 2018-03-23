Amenities
Classy One Bedroom, One bathroom apartment in the heart of Lakeland.
Unit features,
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and microwave
- Smart lock
- Air conditioner
- Washer + Dryer
- Parking
- 5x7 storage shed included
- Additional parking spaces available for extra $50 / vehicle / month
Near Commencement Bay Rowing Club, Harry Todd Park, YFC Tillicum Youth & Family Center, Tillicum Elementary School and restaurants such as Teriyaki House, Starbucks, WOW Sushi & Teriyaki.
Rental Terms:
All utilities included in rent
No pets
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C, Lakewood, Pierce, Washington, 98498
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/14602-Portland-Ave-Sw-Apt-C-Lakewood-WA-98498
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4635891)