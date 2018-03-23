Amenities

Classy One Bedroom, One bathroom apartment in the heart of Lakeland.



Unit features,

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and microwave

- Smart lock

- Air conditioner

- Washer + Dryer

- Parking

- 5x7 storage shed included

- Additional parking spaces available for extra $50 / vehicle / month



Near Commencement Bay Rowing Club, Harry Todd Park, YFC Tillicum Youth & Family Center, Tillicum Elementary School and restaurants such as Teriyaki House, Starbucks, WOW Sushi & Teriyaki.



Rental Terms:

All utilities included in rent

No pets

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 14602 Portland Ave SW Apt C, Lakewood, Pierce, Washington, 98498



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/14602-Portland-Ave-Sw-Apt-C-Lakewood-WA-98498



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE4635891)