13067 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit D

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

• Pending Application • - Stunning 2 bd + Bonus Room, 1 bd, with approx. 972 SQ FT w/ beautiful updated kitchen, nice flow to the living room, spacious bedrooms, and each unit has individually fenced yard. This townhome offers a stackable washer and dryer. Located near public transit, close to JBLM, and many outlet stores.



Rent: $1,395.00

Security Deposit: $950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. One pet (cat or dog) is allowed with a weight limit of 25lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



*Pictures are of a model unit and may differ in layout and appliances. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



