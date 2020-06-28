All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10516 Addison St SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
10516 Addison St SW
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

10516 Addison St SW

10516 Addison Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10516 Addison Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakeview

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
CUTE & AFFORDABLE - ARE YOU READY TO MOVE?

This cute little 2+ bedroom home is ready for you to come check it out!

Nothing fancy here but the rent is low, it's clean and everything works!...
( ...plus it has a REALLY BIG back yard! )

2 bedrooms
1 bath
Living room
Kitchen with area for small table
Family room (off the kitchen)
Washer/Dryer hook-ups in laundry closet

Fresh paint *** Clean carpets *** no trash, no mold, no odors!
Vacant now!

WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE3244998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10516 Addison St SW have any available units?
10516 Addison St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
Is 10516 Addison St SW currently offering any rent specials?
10516 Addison St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10516 Addison St SW pet-friendly?
No, 10516 Addison St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 10516 Addison St SW offer parking?
No, 10516 Addison St SW does not offer parking.
Does 10516 Addison St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10516 Addison St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10516 Addison St SW have a pool?
No, 10516 Addison St SW does not have a pool.
Does 10516 Addison St SW have accessible units?
No, 10516 Addison St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10516 Addison St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10516 Addison St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10516 Addison St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10516 Addison St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Bellamy Park
10821 108th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College