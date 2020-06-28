10516 Addison St SW

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

CUTE & AFFORDABLE - ARE YOU READY TO MOVE?



This cute little 2+ bedroom home is ready for you to come check it out!



Nothing fancy here but the rent is low, it's clean and everything works!...

( ...plus it has a REALLY BIG back yard! )



2 bedrooms

1 bath

Living room

Kitchen with area for small table

Family room (off the kitchen)

Washer/Dryer hook-ups in laundry closet



Fresh paint *** Clean carpets *** no trash, no mold, no odors!

Vacant now!



WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

and we thank you!



(RLNE3244998)