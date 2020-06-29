All apartments in Lakewood
10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest
Last updated April 13 2020 at 9:26 PM

10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest

10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Central Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
A gated entrance leads down a one way street to this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home overlooking Ponce De Leon Creek. Enjoy the tranquil sounds of nature & flowing brook from wraparound deck overlooking the creek. Stroll down an intimate trail to the creek. Discover a spacious master suite complete with oversized soaking tub. Bonus room w/ a private deck serves as an escape from the average daily grind. Highly rated Park Lodge Elementary and Clover Park School district. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent Randy Pete for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest have any available units?
10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10427 Whitman Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
