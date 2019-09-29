37827 43rd Ave S

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Charming A-frame Cabin - Property Id: 157467
Lot size is nearly 1/4 acre. The yard is well landscaped with several flowering plants and vines. The back yard is fully fenced. Open concept newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances. Ductless heat pump in living room provides AC. The spiral staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms, one of which has a balcony. Several sheds and outbuildings for storage. Large front and back decks. Views of Mt. Rainier. Enough parking for 6 cars. Conveniently located with close access to highways. Fife school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157467p
Property Id 157467
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5168698)