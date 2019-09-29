All apartments in Lakeland South
37827 43rd Ave S
37827 43rd Ave S

37827 43rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

37827 43rd Avenue South, Lakeland South, WA 98001
Lakeland South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 10/01/19 Charming A-frame Cabin - Property Id: 157467

Lot size is nearly 1/4 acre. The yard is well landscaped with several flowering plants and vines. The back yard is fully fenced. Open concept newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances. Ductless heat pump in living room provides AC. The spiral staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms, one of which has a balcony. Several sheds and outbuildings for storage. Large front and back decks. Views of Mt. Rainier. Enough parking for 6 cars. Conveniently located with close access to highways. Fife school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157467p
Property Id 157467

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

