Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2103 143rd Pl SW

2103 143rd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2103 143rd Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lynnwood - Beautiful home community located close to Alderwood Mall shopping, freeways, parks & beaches. This community features 2 Tot Lots, Sports Court & open spaces. This home features hardwood floors, formal areas w/painted millwork, family room with gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/ceramic tile countertops, custom cabinets, pantry & stainless appliances, high tech wiring package, master suite with lavish private bath, professionally landscaped front & back, fully fenced backyard.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us for a time for a showing. Application can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 143rd Pl SW have any available units?
2103 143rd Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 2103 143rd Pl SW have?
Some of 2103 143rd Pl SW's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 143rd Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
2103 143rd Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 143rd Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 2103 143rd Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stickney.
Does 2103 143rd Pl SW offer parking?
No, 2103 143rd Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 2103 143rd Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 143rd Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 143rd Pl SW have a pool?
No, 2103 143rd Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 2103 143rd Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 2103 143rd Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 143rd Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 143rd Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 143rd Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 143rd Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
