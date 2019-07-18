2027 142nd Pl SW

Amenities

Classy home for rent in Lynwood - Welcome to this like new condition 4 bedroom with office, 2.5 bath, 2360 square foot home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Waterstone neighborhood. You will love not only the private yard backing up to a green belt, but all of the great finishes this home has to offer. Home features hardwood flooring, bright & open kitchen with stainless appliances and washer/dryer, main floor den/office, huge master suite w/5 piece bath, 2 car garage with shop space, & so much more.



Close to I-5, 405, hwy 99, Alderwood Mall and Restaurants. Within a short distance to Boeing and various Bothell Corporate Offices. In addition nearby to two great park and rides (Ash Way & Swamp Creek) that have routes to Seattle and Bellevue. This is a must see and located on one of Waterstone Community's best lots!- No pets, no smoking. - Tenant responsible for all utilities. Home visit a must with approved applicant. We are looking for tenants who can afford the rent and have an income of at least $8685 per month, no negative rental history, know how to take care of a home and be respectful of the neighbors! OWNERS ARE STILL IN THE HOME DO NOT WALK PROPERTY WITHOUT AGENT!

Available 7/1/2019



