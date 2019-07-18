All apartments in Lake Stickney
Find more places like 2027 142nd Pl SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stickney, WA
/
2027 142nd Pl SW
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2027 142nd Pl SW

2027 142nd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stickney
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2027 142nd Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classy home for rent in Lynwood - Welcome to this like new condition 4 bedroom with office, 2.5 bath, 2360 square foot home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Waterstone neighborhood. You will love not only the private yard backing up to a green belt, but all of the great finishes this home has to offer. Home features hardwood flooring, bright & open kitchen with stainless appliances and washer/dryer, main floor den/office, huge master suite w/5 piece bath, 2 car garage with shop space, & so much more.

Close to I-5, 405, hwy 99, Alderwood Mall and Restaurants. Within a short distance to Boeing and various Bothell Corporate Offices. In addition nearby to two great park and rides (Ash Way & Swamp Creek) that have routes to Seattle and Bellevue. This is a must see and located on one of Waterstone Community's best lots!- No pets, no smoking. - Tenant responsible for all utilities. Home visit a must with approved applicant. We are looking for tenants who can afford the rent and have an income of at least $8685 per month, no negative rental history, know how to take care of a home and be respectful of the neighbors! OWNERS ARE STILL IN THE HOME DO NOT WALK PROPERTY WITHOUT AGENT!
Available 7/1/2019

(RLNE4955591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 142nd Pl SW have any available units?
2027 142nd Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 2027 142nd Pl SW have?
Some of 2027 142nd Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 142nd Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
2027 142nd Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 142nd Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 142nd Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 2027 142nd Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 2027 142nd Pl SW offers parking.
Does 2027 142nd Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 142nd Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 142nd Pl SW have a pool?
No, 2027 142nd Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 2027 142nd Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 2027 142nd Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 142nd Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 142nd Pl SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 142nd Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 142nd Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stickney 3 BedroomsLake Stickney Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stickney Apartments with GarageLake Stickney Apartments with Parking
Lake Stickney Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA
Fife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College