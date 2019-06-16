All apartments in Lake Stickney
Find more places like 14529 17th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stickney, WA
/
14529 17th Ave W
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

14529 17th Ave W

14529 17th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stickney
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14529 17th Avenue West, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lynnwood - This beautiful home features quality craftsmanship by Critchlow Homes and offers a great location. 3 bedrooms upstairs has a gorgeous master with french doors, walk in closet, and bath with a soaking tub. Slab granite kitchen, den downstairs, painted millwork package, hardwood floors in entry and kitchen, plus a cozy fireplace in the living room. Two car garage with EXTRA work space or room for storage!

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, electric, gas and yard maintenance. Rent includes garbage. No smoking, no pets. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14529 17th Ave W have any available units?
14529 17th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 14529 17th Ave W have?
Some of 14529 17th Ave W's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14529 17th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
14529 17th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14529 17th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 14529 17th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stickney.
Does 14529 17th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 14529 17th Ave W offers parking.
Does 14529 17th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14529 17th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14529 17th Ave W have a pool?
No, 14529 17th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 14529 17th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 14529 17th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 14529 17th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 14529 17th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14529 17th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14529 17th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stickney 3 BedroomsLake Stickney Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stickney Apartments with GarageLake Stickney Apartments with Parking
Lake Stickney Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA
Fife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College