14529 17th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Lynnwood - This beautiful home features quality craftsmanship by Critchlow Homes and offers a great location. 3 bedrooms upstairs has a gorgeous master with french doors, walk in closet, and bath with a soaking tub. Slab granite kitchen, den downstairs, painted millwork package, hardwood floors in entry and kitchen, plus a cozy fireplace in the living room. Two car garage with EXTRA work space or room for storage!



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, electric, gas and yard maintenance. Rent includes garbage. No smoking, no pets. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4799782)