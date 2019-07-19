1408 142nd Place Southwest

Amenities

2014 new construction with new appliances.

Great location: walk distance to Ash way P&R, close to Alderwood Mall, restaurants, and Microsoft connector. Easy to access Bellevue, Seattle, and Everett.

Fantastic greenbelt lot that offers privacy. 3210 square feet of exquisitely finished interior, loaded with a custom kitchen, thick slab granite, center island, a cozy gas fireplace with tile surround, expansive master suite with a 5 piece spa bath, soaring ceilings, beautiful white millwork, spacious bedrooms, hardwoods in entry, kitchen and dining, large deck off the nook as well as a huge basement with full bath, bedroom and rec room, main floor den, 9' ceilings on main and many more.



Rent is $2850 without furniture.



(RLNE4992611)