Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1408 142nd Place Southwest

1408 142nd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1408 142nd Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
2014 new construction with new appliances.
Great location: walk distance to Ash way P&R, close to Alderwood Mall, restaurants, and Microsoft connector. Easy to access Bellevue, Seattle, and Everett.
Fantastic greenbelt lot that offers privacy. 3210 square feet of exquisitely finished interior, loaded with a custom kitchen, thick slab granite, center island, a cozy gas fireplace with tile surround, expansive master suite with a 5 piece spa bath, soaring ceilings, beautiful white millwork, spacious bedrooms, hardwoods in entry, kitchen and dining, large deck off the nook as well as a huge basement with full bath, bedroom and rec room, main floor den, 9' ceilings on main and many more.

Rent is $2850 without furniture.

(RLNE4992611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 142nd Place Southwest have any available units?
1408 142nd Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 1408 142nd Place Southwest have?
Some of 1408 142nd Place Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 142nd Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1408 142nd Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 142nd Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1408 142nd Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stickney.
Does 1408 142nd Place Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1408 142nd Place Southwest offers parking.
Does 1408 142nd Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 142nd Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 142nd Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 1408 142nd Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1408 142nd Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1408 142nd Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 142nd Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 142nd Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 142nd Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1408 142nd Place Southwest has units with air conditioning.
