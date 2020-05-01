9214 1st st se

Amenities

Available 05/01/20 $2100 - 4bed/2.5 Bath in Lake Stevens - Property Id: 264398



Great Location: Spacious, modern 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Lake Stevens, available May 1st. Two blocks from shopping and restaurants, close to bus line and community transit center. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, accented by gorgeous granite counters, extended tile backsplash, cherry color cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Don't miss the extended storage under the stairs and the large two car garage. Along with a master retreat, you'll find 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs. No pets allowed. No smoking in or on premises. $2100 monthly rent, security deposit of $2100.00. No utilities are included. Call Manpreet at 425-870-7738.

