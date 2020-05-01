All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 9214 1st st se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
9214 1st st se
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

9214 1st st se

9214 1st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9214 1st Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 $2100 - 4bed/2.5 Bath in Lake Stevens - Property Id: 264398

Great Location: Spacious, modern 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Lake Stevens, available May 1st. Two blocks from shopping and restaurants, close to bus line and community transit center. Hardwood floors throughout main floor, accented by gorgeous granite counters, extended tile backsplash, cherry color cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Don't miss the extended storage under the stairs and the large two car garage. Along with a master retreat, you'll find 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs. No pets allowed. No smoking in or on premises. $2100 monthly rent, security deposit of $2100.00. No utilities are included. Call Manpreet at 425-870-7738.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264398
Property Id 264398

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5714045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 1st st se have any available units?
9214 1st st se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 9214 1st st se have?
Some of 9214 1st st se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 1st st se currently offering any rent specials?
9214 1st st se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 1st st se pet-friendly?
No, 9214 1st st se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 9214 1st st se offer parking?
Yes, 9214 1st st se offers parking.
Does 9214 1st st se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9214 1st st se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 1st st se have a pool?
No, 9214 1st st se does not have a pool.
Does 9214 1st st se have accessible units?
No, 9214 1st st se does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 1st st se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9214 1st st se has units with dishwashers.
Does 9214 1st st se have units with air conditioning?
No, 9214 1st st se does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College