Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM

72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Stevens, WA

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8416 19th St NE
8416 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2542 sqft
8416 19th St NE Available 08/07/20 2-Story in Lake Stevens - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
East Sunnyside
4121 79th Ave NE
4121 79th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled Property - Hardwood Floor in Living room - Beautiful Updated Kitchen - Metallic Tile Back splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - White Shaker Cabinets - Flat Top Stove - Entertainment Deck - Gorgeous Master Bath with Marble Tile
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3726 Wetmore Ave
3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1214 sqft
Top floor unit features two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Getchell
8601 70th St NE
8601 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Everett
1027 Lombard Avenue
1027 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1038 sqft
This move-in ready home features 2 separate units each having totally independent entrance and living areas. Unit A is on the main level. It has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and brightly lit cheerful living room and dining room.

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 4
2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Please view the video walk through online at AsgardNW.com under virtual viewing Second Story One Bedroom in the heart of Downtown Everett Renter Requirements: All Applicants Must Have a Minimum Credit of 600 Combined Monthly Income Greater than 2.

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9228 50th Ave NE
9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1054 sqft
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Westmont
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
14 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.

