/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM
72 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Stevens, WA
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8416 19th St NE
8416 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2542 sqft
8416 19th St NE Available 08/07/20 2-Story in Lake Stevens - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
1 of 25
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Stevens
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
East Sunnyside
4121 79th Ave NE
4121 79th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled Property - Hardwood Floor in Living room - Beautiful Updated Kitchen - Metallic Tile Back splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - White Shaker Cabinets - Flat Top Stove - Entertainment Deck - Gorgeous Master Bath with Marble Tile
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stevens
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3726 Wetmore Ave
3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1214 sqft
Top floor unit features two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Getchell
8601 70th St NE
8601 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Everett
1027 Lombard Avenue
1027 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1038 sqft
This move-in ready home features 2 separate units each having totally independent entrance and living areas. Unit A is on the main level. It has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and brightly lit cheerful living room and dining room.
1 of 6
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 4
2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Please view the video walk through online at AsgardNW.com under virtual viewing Second Story One Bedroom in the heart of Downtown Everett Renter Requirements: All Applicants Must Have a Minimum Credit of 600 Combined Monthly Income Greater than 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9228 50th Ave NE
9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1054 sqft
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Stevens
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Westmont
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
14 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Similar Pages
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with ParkingLake Stevens Apartments with Washer-Dryer