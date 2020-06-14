Apartment List
/
WA
/
lake stevens
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Lake Stevens, WA with garage

Lake Stevens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7815 14th St SE
7815 14th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1587 sqft
Like New Spacious Home, Convenient Location 3 BR 2.5BA! - A Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1611 94th Ave NE
1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2052 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.

1 of 25

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stevens

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3614 Broadway
3614 Broadway, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1517 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Charming downtown Everett home. This home includes 3 bedrooms, a bonus/den room and 2 bathrooms. New flooring, paint and blinds throughout. Features a spacious updated kitchen with lots of storage and new range.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Stevens
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holly
17 Units Available
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,097
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
Everett Mall South
16 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holly
15 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holly
24 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,233
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westmont
2 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Stevens, WA

Lake Stevens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens 3 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Apartments with ParkingLake Stevens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Stevens Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Stevens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College